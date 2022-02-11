Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,855,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cantaloupe worth $41,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,618,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,787,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $540.25 million, a PE ratio of -380.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 31,354 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $254,280.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

