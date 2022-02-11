Atlantic Securities Begins Coverage on MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $380.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MKTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $402.00.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX stock opened at $369.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.43. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $321.17 and a fifty-two week high of $587.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.