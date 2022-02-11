Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $931.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.27. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 11,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $217,597.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $214,172.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 83,674 shares of company stock worth $1,477,753. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 840,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

