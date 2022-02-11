Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $75.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72. onsemi has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25.
In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in onsemi by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,943 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,818,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
