Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $75.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Get onsemi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72. onsemi has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in onsemi by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,943 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,818,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.