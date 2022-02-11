onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on onsemi from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Get onsemi alerts:

Shares of ON opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in onsemi by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after buying an additional 1,610,876 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in onsemi by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,945,000 after buying an additional 142,874 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in onsemi by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after buying an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after acquiring an additional 215,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.