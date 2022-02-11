Credit Suisse Group Raises onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $62.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi stock opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,516,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in onsemi by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in onsemi by 14.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 225,374 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP increased its position in shares of onsemi by 100.8% during the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares during the period. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of onsemi by 253.7% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after acquiring an additional 307,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.