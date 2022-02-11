Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 22.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 43,108 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 12.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 14.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

MEC opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

