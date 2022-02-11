Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,496 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $40,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,025,000 after buying an additional 110,037 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WGO shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.16.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

