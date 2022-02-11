Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,168 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $40,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 16,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $592,941.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.46.

SIX stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 92.14 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

