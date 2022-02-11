David W. Gryska Sells 4,500 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $624,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $124.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.11. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.