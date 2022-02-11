Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) VP Sells $812,900.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

XOM opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $331.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after acquiring an additional 89,467 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,647,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,991,000 after acquiring an additional 139,068 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,835,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,778,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 569.9% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.