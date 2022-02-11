Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) VP Sells $812,900.00 in Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

XOM opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $331.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after acquiring an additional 89,467 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,647,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,991,000 after acquiring an additional 139,068 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,835,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,778,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 569.9% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

