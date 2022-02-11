TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $34.55.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Research analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 385.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

