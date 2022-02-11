Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $271.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.