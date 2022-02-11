Geode Capital Management LLC Has $42.32 Million Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $42,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,415 in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $106.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.00. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.43 and a 12-month high of $141.43.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

