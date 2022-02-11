Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 56.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 967,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $42,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 56,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

DCT stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,757,750 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

