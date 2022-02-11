Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 22,067 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 466,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,067 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $44,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Visteon by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 221,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,674,000 after buying an additional 47,309 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.20. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

