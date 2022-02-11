Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 487,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $43,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 273.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 331,662 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,827,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 165.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 213,856 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 99.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after acquiring an additional 188,635 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn stock opened at $85.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.20. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.90.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,145 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.