Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 29,092 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 439,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $10,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after buying an additional 631,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oportun Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after buying an additional 49,449 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 20.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.26. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.