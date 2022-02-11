Analyzing Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) and Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) and Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Relay Therapeutics and Forma Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Forma Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $49.17, suggesting a potential upside of 135.59%. Forma Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $56.25, suggesting a potential upside of 401.34%. Given Forma Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forma Therapeutics is more favorable than Relay Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Forma Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics -306.80% -38.89% -35.32% Forma Therapeutics N/A -25.38% -23.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Forma Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $82.65 million 27.28 -$52.41 million N/A N/A Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 5.29 -$70.41 million ($3.27) -3.43

Relay Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forma Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forma Therapeutics has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forma Therapeutics beats Relay Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

