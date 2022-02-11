Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $11,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $122.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.39. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $133.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.90.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($23.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

