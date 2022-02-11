Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

LUCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

LUCD stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

