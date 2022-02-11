Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 158.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,344,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,171,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 64,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $827.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 393.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

