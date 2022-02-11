Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,610 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after buying an additional 50,597 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,755,000 after acquiring an additional 202,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221,010 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,050,000 after acquiring an additional 256,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APOG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.15%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

