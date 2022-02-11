Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Raised to $96.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.15. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,259 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,916,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after acquiring an additional 784,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

