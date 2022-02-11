Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.63% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Stephens raised their target price on Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.
Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
