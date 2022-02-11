Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Stephens raised their target price on Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

