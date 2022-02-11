Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.98. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $54,557.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 739,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,945,548.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,902 shares of company stock worth $100,431. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

