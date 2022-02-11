National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Get National Instruments alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $85,247.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,178 shares of company stock valued at $977,023 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Instruments (NATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.