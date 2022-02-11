Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 1,476.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 864.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 123.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $51.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

