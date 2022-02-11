SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBOW. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 138,885 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 43,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

SBOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SBOW opened at $23.50 on Friday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

