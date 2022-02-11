US Bancorp DE Purchases Shares of 2,000 Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

WEBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Weber stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. Weber Inc has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $20.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Weber Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

