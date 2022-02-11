Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter worth approximately $54,184,336,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Adient by 1,443.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 674,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,483,000 after buying an additional 630,730 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth approximately $17,843,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter worth approximately $18,797,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256,688 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADNT opened at $46.94 on Friday. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $34.08 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

