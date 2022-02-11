American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 4,482 Shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 314.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

