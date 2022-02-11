Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,854 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $44,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 89,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 322,124 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 741,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB opened at $85.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.27. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INDB. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

