American Century Companies Inc. Buys 849 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,731 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 329.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 69,181 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 48,194 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 839,383 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

BSAC stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

