Wolverine Trading LLC Buys Shares of 11,051 LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Get LMF Acquisition Opportunities alerts:

Shares of LMAOU opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU).

Receive News & Ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.