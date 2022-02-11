American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 651 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC opened at $100.44 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

