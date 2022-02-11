American Century Companies Inc. Has $297,000 Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in News by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,301,000 after purchasing an additional 208,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in News by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,716,000 after purchasing an additional 64,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in News by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in News by 82.3% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,906,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,279,000 after purchasing an additional 860,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in News by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,056,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,726,000 after purchasing an additional 136,009 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWS opened at $23.60 on Friday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.