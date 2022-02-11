Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 566.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264,163 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $10,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 132.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 222.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. Digimarc Co. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $53.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

