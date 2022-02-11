Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.61 Million Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 259,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,872 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,693.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HE shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.