Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 13,386 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,386 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,235,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,466.16.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $1,898,546.22.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $1,682,626.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 17,102 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $1,771,254.14.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 11,934 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $1,366,323.66.

On Monday, December 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,797 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $2,359,961.19.

On Friday, December 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $3,922,870.98.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $2,665,122.30.

Shutterstock stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.14. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after buying an additional 57,046 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSTK. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.