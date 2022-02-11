Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 43.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.