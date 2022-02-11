US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

