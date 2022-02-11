Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CEO Michael R. Egeck Acquires 101,700 Shares

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ LESL opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $31.55.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on LESL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.
Leslie’s Company Profile
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.
