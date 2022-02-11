Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CEO Michael R. Egeck Acquires 101,700 Shares

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 163.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LESL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

