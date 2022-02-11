Raymond James Raises First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Price Target to $26.00

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First United from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of First United stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. First United has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $152.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 22.51%. Research analysts predict that First United will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First United by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First United by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of First United by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First United by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United during the second quarter worth about $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

