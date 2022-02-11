StockNews.com Downgrades Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $438.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $381.65 on Tuesday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $321.39 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $413.90 and a 200-day moving average of $410.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

