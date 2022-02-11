First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $15.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $13.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $15.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $60.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $17.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $21.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $23.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $24.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $86.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,018.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $792.08 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $712.42 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $829.27.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 61.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.49%.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 321 shares of company stock valued at $244,011 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,823,000 after purchasing an additional 170,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,843,000 after acquiring an additional 69,714 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,712,000 after acquiring an additional 132,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,513,000 after acquiring an additional 92,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

