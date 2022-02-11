Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Gap Up to $1.98

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $2.07. Hippo shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 9,511 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIPO shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hippo news, insider Assaf Wand acquired 40,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $150,405.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Richard Mccathron acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 73,650 shares of company stock valued at $273,975 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIPO. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

