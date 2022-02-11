Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Gap Up to $60.28

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.28, but opened at $63.43. Safehold shares last traded at $64.93, with a volume of 2,215 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.51.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39 and a beta of -0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $499,961.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 200,379 shares of company stock valued at $14,088,183 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Safehold by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Safehold by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

