TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Gap Up to $33.90

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.90, but opened at $36.02. TriMas shares last traded at $36.02, with a volume of 26 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently commented on TRS. Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.70.
TriMas Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRS)
TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.
