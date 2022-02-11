Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $29.71 and last traded at $29.05, with a volume of 1434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 50,938 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 329,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,403.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.